Ronda Rousey gives vital advice to those staying home and losing their shape. Check it out!





Ronda Rousey is a professional WWE wrestler who knows how to spend time at home without losing her shape. Follow her simple pieces of advice and you will stay in great shape too!

In fact, Rousey has been absent from WWE for a while but, according to some reports, she is going to return to WWE in the future. Ultimate Fighting Championship took place in 2012-2016 and Ronda was an active participant in it. In 2016, the fight with Holly Holmes was cancelled.

In her recent post on Instagram, Ronda Rousey confesses that she lived with five other her family members in a three-bedroom apartment, so her mother assigned her different exercises to keep the girl active all day. The celebrity shows this «Incidental Exercise» in the video. During the Covid quarantine these exercises can be very useful for most people.

These days, Ronda Rousey wished her mother a Happy Mother's Day. She thanked her for everything important she taught her - morals and armbars. Her mother is a world judo champion and a Gompers Judo coach.