© Instagram / Ronda Rousey





Ronda Rousey started giving martial arts lessons! Watch another video!





Ronda Rousey has posted a link on her Twitter page to an educational video on YouTube in which she teaches useful foot techniques.

The active participant of Ultimate Fighting Championship, Ronda Rousey is known for her martial arts victories. For example, she won in the fight with Brazilian mixed martial artist Amanda Nunes in July 2019. Her fight with American mixed martial artist Holly Holm was cancelled in 2016, though. Ronda Rousey declared that she left WWE because of the fans' critics. Another reason why she decided to cease her WWE career is the severe schedule.

© Instagram / Ronda Rousey





Ronda Rousey has recently shared the video in which she teaches how to foot sweep, as well as the foot technique called ashi waza and a new foot sweep drill. According to Rousey, these exercises will help you to know where your opponents' feet are without even looking at them! What a useful video! Check it out right now!

These days, Ronda Rousey has also shared the video featuring Abraham Esparza who is teaching how to do Aloy's hair. Many of her followers love this hairstyle and are sure it suits Ronda pretty well. Some of her fans are asking the star to come back to WWE.