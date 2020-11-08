© Instagram / Ronda Rousey





Ronda Rousey does not lose her heart after everything that's happened





Ronda Rousey has shared a message on her Instagram page confessing it has been a hard time for her. The star has found strength, though, to cope with the issues.

Ronda Rousey is known not only as a magnificent actress who performed the role of Sam Snow in the 2018 thriller «Mile 22» but she also got prominent as a mixed martial arts champion. That's not only her boxing career that brought Ronda Rousey the net worth of $12 million – she's got her wealth from her entrepreneur and advertising activity too. The star of the Ultimate Fighting Championship lost in UFC 193: Rousey vs. Holm; however, Ronda was not broken with that event.

© Instagram / Ronda Rousey





Ronda Rousey is sending her congratulations to everyone who survived the election in the USA. She informed her followers that she started playing Katana Zero by Devolver Digital these days and she loves the game very much, especially on a rainy day. According to Ronda's post, she can finally take a deep breath after a crazy election and relax while playing a good game. Ronda Rousey's fans love her and call her «the best idol ever». They say they don't care what other people say – she is a good actress and great Sonya Blade. Some of her followers, though, claim that Biden actually didn't win. «The media doesn't elect presidents,» says one of the comments.

Ronda Rousey is a real fan of many other computer games. It is amazing to observe her playing Among Us, even though it's hard to believe she might like this game. Pay attention to the cute moments when Ronda is laughing. What precious reactions!