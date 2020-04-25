 News > Rosario Dawson


Incredible! Actress Rosario Dawson said that about Ahsoka Tano in “The Mandalorian”
News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-25 12:39:24

Apparently, it remains to settle only some formalities! And Rosario Dawson from «Seven Pounds» and «Zombieland» will get the role of Ahsoka Tano in «The Mandalorian» that is based on the legendary saga of «Star Wars.»

Rumors have recently appeared that Rosario Dawson will play a character named Ahsoka Tano in the second season of the TV series from the Star Wars universe.

The media asked the actress for comments and although she did not directly confirm this information, her words practically ruined every doubt about her potential appearance in the role of Anakin Skywalker's former student. It remains only to wait for the official announcement.

According to Rosario, the case has not yet been completed, but when this happens, she will be very glad and now the star is looking forward to the moment when everything will be settled.

The actress also joked that if she is lucky to take part in two favorite franchises – «Star Wars» and «Star Trek», she will have to leave her acting career and go into politics.

Insiders expressed confidence that Dawson had already agreed on a role in «The MandalorianT, but there were some doubts that she would play Tano.

Will she play some other heroine, perhaps? Time will tell.

In recent years, Dawson has starred mainly in the Marvel series, where she has been appearing in the role of a superhero Claire Temple.

