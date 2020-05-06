 News > Rosario Dawson


Rosario Dawson started coughing. Has she got COVID-19?
© Instagram / Rosario Dawson

News author: Linda Davis
2020-05-06 22:40:01

Rosario Dawson has shared a funny video on her Instagram page. She is coughing and then happens something unexpected.

Rosario Dawson is known for having starred in a great number of movies and television series. A few weeks ago, the actress expressed her desire to star in the legendary series «Star wars» in the role of Ahsoka Tano.

Recently, the 40-year old star admitted that she will perform as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2. Her fans are excited about the news and are looking forward to watching the series in the future.

In the video shared by Rosario Dawson on Instagram, her dog is licking her hand. Then suddenly the actress starts coughing. As she does, her dog stops licking her skin and opens its eyes widely in fear. Of course, Rosario is unlikely to have COVID-19, so there is no need to worry about the actress.

Rosario Dawson's first movie was the drama movie «Kids» (1995) in which she acted as a girl named Ruby. The movie also stars Chloë Sevigny, Justin Pierce, Leo Fitzpatrick, and others. In the photo, Rosario is only 16 years old. Just take a look at how young she is!

