Will Ahsoka Tano impact “Mandalorian”? You must know this about the role of Rosario Dawson!
News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-09 00:04:57

Earlier it became known that Anakin Skywalker's padawan Ahsoka Tano will appear in the Star Wars' second season of «Mandalorian» – moreover, the role will be played by Rosario Dawson.

In «Mandalorian» Ahsoka will be older than in the «Clone Wars», because the action takes place several years after the «Return of the Jedi» and the collapse of the Empire. It became known that the team who worked on «Mandalorian» included Dave Filoni, the co-author of the «Clone Wars» and author of the last episode of this series.

As he was the person who was best acquainted with the heroine, it's the most likely that he will be the director of the episode in which she appears.

According to some insiders, Ahsoka will not be a regular character in the second season, but will appear in one or more episodes. Sources claimed that it had not yet been determined what role this heroine will play in the future of the Star Wars' universe, so she should not take part in events that could determine her future. And we are sure that will be smart!

The premiere of the second season of «Mandalorian» was scheduled for October 2020. Byt none knows how things will change due to the pandemic! Are you waiting for Ahsoka?

