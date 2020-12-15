© Instagram / Rose McGowan





Rose McGowan has never been so concerned about mental health





Rose McGowan has posted an intriguing video on her Instagram page where she reveals her worries about mental health. What is happening in the actress' life?

Rose McGowan is better known for her role of Paige in all eight seasons of drama mystery series «Charmed». The actress co-starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Comb, and Shannen Doherty. She has had some conflicts with Milano lately; however, she greatly respects and supports Doherty who currently fights cancer. Rose McGowan was in a three-year relationship with Marilyn Manson but she has never been married officially to the singer. While dating Marilyn Manson, the actress appeared on the Red Carpet wearing a tiny symbolic dress. In fact, she was more naked than dressed. Her seducing outfit has attracted a lot of attention of the mass media.

«The Jawbreaker» star has shared a strange video on her official Instagram page. In the video, the actress tries different effects while telling about the book she wrote and providing her own idea on the topic of mental health. Unfortunately, in some parts of the video the sound is muted and the star cannot be heard. Because of these drawbacks some people didn't listen to all the video. Nevertheless, they appreciate Rose's willingness to help those who suffer from mental health issues.

Rose McGowan has addressed Donald Trump on her twitter page asking the president to pardon Edward Snowden, Assange, and any whistleblower was wrongly persecuted. She is sure that political leaders hate truth. People say Trump will never pardon these convicts.