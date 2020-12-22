Ruby Rose showed her girlfriend. Nobody has expected this...

© Instagram / Ruby Rose





Ruby Rose has shared a cute photo in which she's hugging her girlfriend and confessing how much she loves her. Let's learn the details!

Ruby Rose is a model and a gifted actress. She started her career as a presenter on MTV Australia and a model for Maybelline New York in Australia. Rose hosted television shows «The Project on Network Ten» and «Australia's Next Top Model». She started acting in 2008 onwards. Her most notable role is the one in season three of the Netflix series «Orange Is the New Black», movies «Resident Evil: The Final Chapter» and «John Wick: Chapter 2». She also had a leading role in television series «Batwoman». At the age of 12, Rose realized she was a lesbian, because of which she was bullied a lot.

In 2014, Ruby got engaged with fashion designer Phoebe Dahl; but their relationship came to an end soon. Recently, she has shown her best friend ever - Riawna Capri. Just take a look at how happy they are together! According to Rose's caption, Riawna appreciates her friend very much saying that she has been a light to her in dark times. «Being in your presence always feels like being wrapped in a giant hug», Ruby writes.

