Ruby Rose Harvey Keitel and Emil Hirsch in new creampie drama "The Legitimate Wise Guy"

Ruby Rose Harvey Keitel and Emil Hirsch in new drama "The Legitimate Wise Guy"
By: Linda Davis
2021-02-25 02:42:26
An extremely interesting mix of actors and not so actors - Harvey Keitel, Emil Hirsch and Ruby Rose - will play in the gangster drama The Legitimate Wise Guy.
The plot tells the true story of Anthony Spilotro - one of the most dangerous gangsters in the crime syndicate known as the Chicago Outburst (in the 1920s, the group blossomed under the leadership of Al Capone).
Spilotro oversaw illegal operations at a Las Vegas casino, where he met a young man who dreamed of becoming a Hollywood star.
Seeing the opportunity to expand his zone of influence, the gangster begins to lure the young actor into his networks, playing the role of a wise mentor.
George Gallo is directing movies. Filming will start this spring.