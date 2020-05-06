© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply





The wife of Ryan Gosling's answered her fans' questions about the actor's role in the family. It seems that even Ryan's inseparable co-star from «La La Land» (where Gosling really played the piano, by the way!) Emma Stone would envy it!

The 46-year-old actress always openly communicated with fans on her Instagram. She talked about her daily life, answered fans' questions. This time, one of the followers said Eva has never told about what kind of father Ryan Gosling was. According to fans, it looked like he put all the responsibility for raising children on Mendes and never helped her at all.

However, Mendes admitted that she just didn't want to reveal all the sides of her life and Ryan actually had been doing a lot of great things being a father.

Eva Mendes added it was important for her to keep confidentiality in her personal life, and that's why she told so little about her husband and there were no photos of their kids in the account.

Let's remember that Ryan Gosling and his wife have two daughters. The couple started dating in 2011.

