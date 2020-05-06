 News > Ryan Gosling


What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply
© Instagram / Ryan Gosling

What role does Ryan Gosling have in his own family? Eva Mendes' incredible reply


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-06 11:39:32

The wife of Ryan Gosling's answered her fans' questions about the actor's role in the family. It seems that even Ryan's inseparable co-star from «La La Land» (where Gosling really played the piano, by the way!) Emma Stone would envy it!

The 46-year-old actress always openly communicated with fans on her Instagram. She talked about her daily life, answered fans' questions. This time, one of the followers said Eva has never told about what kind of father Ryan Gosling was. According to fans, it looked like he put all the responsibility for raising children on Mendes and never helped her at all.

However, Mendes admitted that she just didn't want to reveal all the sides of her life and Ryan actually had been doing a lot of great things being a father.

Eva Mendes added it was important for her to keep confidentiality in her personal life, and that's why she told so little about her husband and there were no photos of their kids in the account.

Let's remember that Ryan Gosling and his wife have two daughters. The couple started dating in 2011.

What do you think about the story? Do you post any pics from your personal life?

  TOP

Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine Anna Kendrick, the “Pitch Perfect” star, showed what she's doing in quarantine
Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now! Pete Davidson has changed his image! Check out how he looks now!
Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is! Dolly Parton reveals the secret of her youthfulness at the age of 74. Let's find out what it is!
Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine Hidden meaning: Evangeline Lilly explained he real feelings about quarantine
Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian Five embryos in a fridge: Tristan Thompson agreed to make a baby for Khloe Kardashian
Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello Halsey released a new song in collaboration with DJ Marshmello
The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed! The real reason for the hospitalization of Cardi B revealed!
Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason? Fans of Zac Efron and Aron Piper unleashed a war: what's the reason?
Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is Millie Bobby Brown from “Stranger Things” revealed who her best friend is
Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video! Tom Holland, “Peter Pan” star, is a master of snowboarding! Watch the video!
Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour” Celine Dion's fans celebrate the tenth anniversary of her “Taking Chances World Tour”
Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it! Megyn Kelly has become the character of a popular movie! You need to watch it!
Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does! Caitlyn Jenner is afraid of the sun and that's what the star does!
Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project! Jussie Smollett seems to be thinking about a new project!
Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website Evangeline Lilly, Kate Austen from “Lost”, wrote for Zibby Owens' website
Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old Evangeline Lilly, the actress from “Ant-Man”, is getting old