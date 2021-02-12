© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are engaged after 10 years of relationship!





Gosling and Mendes are one of the most charming couples in Hollywood, but the lovers are still not connected by the notorious «cliche».

So, having met in 2011 on the set of the movie «The Place Beyond the Pines», their romance dragged on for a long time: after 3 years they had a daughter, Esmeralda, and after 2 more - Amanda. Eva Mendes admitted several times that she had never dreamed of children, but everything changed after meeting with Gosling. Perhaps the attitude of lovers to marriage has also changed over time?

© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





According to DailyMail, in February 2020, the paparazzi managed to catch the family out for a walk. Despite the protective masks on the face, as well as the great distance, the photographer still managed to see a wedding ring on Eve's hand.

Fans of the Hollywood couple are delighted that after 10 years of relationship and after the birth of two adorable children, the actors decided to legalize their relationship.

However, we will clearly not find out the exact information soon: both Gosling and Mendes prefer not to communicate with journalists, so no details about their personal life almost come out outside the family abode.