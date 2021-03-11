© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





Ryan Gosling will become "The Actor"





Ryan Gosling will star in The Actor. Based on Donald Westlake's novel Memory, the project will be directed by Duke Johnson and co-wrote the adaptation with Stephen Cooney. Gosling will also produce the tape.

The novel is set in 1950s America. The main character is an actor from New York Paul Cole (Gosling), who is beaten to a pulp in Ohio.

© Instagram / Ryan Gosling





Having lost his memory and stuck in an unfamiliar small town, Paul tries to get home, return to his usual life and restore his lost self. The «actor» describes a path familiar to many: how to find a home, find love, and ultimately find yourself.