© Instagram / Ryan Reynolds





Actor Ryan Reynolds gets permission to co-own Wrexham





Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds may become a co-owner of the Welsh football club Wrexham in the coming days.

The UK's financial regulator has approved the deal.

- We are pleased to inform our fans that we have received approval from the FCA. Both sides will now work to officially complete the sale of the club's shares next week, Rexham said in a statement.

Note that since 2011, «Wrexham» belonged to the fans. The club plays in the fifth echelon of English football.