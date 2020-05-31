Salma Hayek showed how she sleeps. Oh my God, you will be surprised!

© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek has recently shared an unusual photograph of her sleeping on her Instagram page. She's sleeping with a quite non-traditional pet right on her head! Guess which one!

The actress is known for many various roles but she got her prominence due to her role of Rita Escobar in the 1999 Western comedy «Wild Wild West». The movie features a cast consisting of Will Smith, Kenneth Branagh, M. Emmet Walsh, and Ted Levine. In 2007, Hayek announced she was expecting a baby with François-Henri Pinault. She gave birth to their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault later that year and officially married her husband on Valentine's Day in Paris in 2009.

In the photo on her Instagram, Salma is lying on her bed with an owl on her head. The bird keeps its eyes open as if guarding its hostess from possible danger. Besides, the actress is having her glasses on. She was probably reading before falling asleep. It is hard to believe that this photo is real, but Hayek really keeps an owl as a pet. All of Salma's followers love the photo but some of them don't like the idea of keeping the cute owl away from its family and its habitat.

On Saturday, May 30, Salma Hayek had an online meeting with Dolores Huerta who celebrated her 90th birthday. The civil rights leader celebrated her birthday with a live-stream benefit for the DHF to assist communities impacted by COVID19.