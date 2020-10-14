© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek kissing someone for the last time. Everyone is impressed!





Salma Hayek has posted a cute video on her Instagram page demonstrating her kissing someone before they fly away. Check it out!

Salma Hayek is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actresses in the world. Her role of monster Santanico Pandemoni in the 1996 horror action movie «From Dusk till Dawn» brought her great popularity. Salma Hayek co-starred Spanish actress Penélope Cruz in the Western action comedy «Bandidas» in 2006. Salma got married with businessman François-Henri Pinault in 2008. At present, the actress continues her acting career despite having a young daughter.

© Instagram / Salma Hayek





In the video, the celebrity is dancing to a joyful Spanish song and kissing a nice owl that is obediently sitting on her arm. It looks so sweet! Then, suddenly the bird raises its wings and flies away. The actress's caption says, «Start your week, kissing someone before they fly away!» What an unusual pet Salma Hayek has got!

Salma Hayek has shared a wonderful photo of herself on Twitter. She is wearing a seducing red vest and is having wet curly hair. How attractive she looks! She captioned the pic like this, «Pretending that I'm thinking of something very profound when actually it's a selfie from the side and I'm just hoping I'm in frame». Many people have left pleasant compliments for the celebrity saying that she is very beautiful.