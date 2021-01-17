Salma Hayek protests against wearing masks! Learn the details!

© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek has openly expressed her opinion about wearing masks. She writes about it on her Instagram page.

There is no doubt that it was the role of Santanico Pandemonium that made Salma Hayek famous all over the world. In this movie, the celebrity is dancing in a very seducing way while wearing bikini. Recently, the star portrayed Claire Luna in comedy «Like a Boss». The film is already available to watching. There were rumors that Salma Hayek was in a gay relationship with Penélope Cruz; however, the actresses claimed they were just friends. By the way, Salma got married with François-Henri Pinault in 2009 but the star gave birth to their daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, in 2007, two years before the wedding.

Salma Hayek seems to be tired of wearing medical masks. On her official Instagram page, the actress has shared a photo in which she's walking with her little daughter holding her tiny hand. They look so happy together! The caption to the photo says, «The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask». Probably everyone of us wishes to take off these masks but we need to stop the pandemic first.

Salma Hayek portrays mysterious woman named Isabel in her new movie titled «Bliss». The film's official trailer will be released on February 5, 2021 on Prime Video. We're looking forward to watching «Bliss»!