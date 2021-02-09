© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek will speak with her own breasts in a new comedy series





Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek will star in the new comedy series A Boob's Life. This was reported by Deadline.

According to the plot, the breasts of the 40-year-old main character Leslie will talk to her own mistress, who is going through a personal crisis. It is specified that the show will reveal the theme of how the female body is perceived in a culture that is crazy about this part of the body.

© Instagram / Salma Hayek





The project will be based on Leslie Lehr's book The Life of a Nerd: How America's Obsession Shaped Me and You.

The new series will be released on the streaming service HBO Max. Salma Hayek will not only star in it, but will also act as an executive producer.

Earlier, the 54-year-old actress told why she so often posts candid photos in a bikini. Hayek admitted that in order to achieve a perfect body, she had to train hard in the gym, so such photos became a symbol of freedom for her.