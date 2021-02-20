© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek spoke about filming sexy scenes with Antonio Banderas





Salma Hayek recently became the heroine of a new podcast episode with actor Dax Shepard. During the conversation, the actors touched on the topic of filming sex scenes, and the actress remembered the iconic 1995 action movie «Desperate» in her career, where she played with Antonio Banderas.

Salma said that initially there was no sex scene in the script, but seeing the chemistry between the actors, the directors decided to diversify the picture with erotic shots. This upset Hayek, because on the screen she was supposed to appear completely naked and play a passionate night of love with Banderas.

«As soon as we started shooting, I started crying, saying, 'I don't know if I can do it. I'm afraid.' Antonio himself scared me. He behaved like a real gentleman and was very nice. We are still good friends. But he was too relaxed. It scared me, and it cost him nothing to play a sex scene. When I started crying, he would say, «Oh my God! You make me feel terrible.» And I was so ashamed that I just could not hold back the tears, «the actress admitted.

Hayek also added that director Robert Rodriguez and Antonio Banderas were supportive and did their best to make her feel comfortable.

«It was difficult for me to lower the towel. Then they started to make me laugh, I took it off for two seconds and started crying again. But we managed, doing everything in our power. You just get into the role and do it. However, at that moment I thought about the reaction of my father and brother: «And will they see this? And they will be teased about this?» Guys don't have that problem. Their fathers in such situations, most likely, will say: «Yes! This is my son!» - says Salma.