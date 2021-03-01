© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek flashed her flawless figure in a swimsuit





Salma Hayek will celebrate her 55th birthday this year, but the actress looks like a goddess.

On her Instagram blog, the celebrity shared another spicy snapshot. Salma is posing in a deep red swimsuit, she is all wet, right down to her hair, and her eyes are closed.

© Instagram / Salma Hayek





Most likely, Hayek took this shot from her personal archive. The celebrity often posts pictures in swimsuits, showing off their curvaceous forms. Last time, the actress posted a photo in a dark gray swimsuit and showed off a beautiful figure.

Apparently, work and filming for Salma Hayek, like many stars, is now a little. Therefore, the star has fun on Instagram, where at the same time she can chat with her colleagues, who often comment on her posts.