Salma Hayek flashed her flawless figure in a swimsuit
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-03-01 14:54:49
Salma Hayek will celebrate her 55th birthday this year, but the actress looks like a goddess.
On her Instagram blog, the celebrity shared another spicy snapshot. Salma is posing in a deep red swimsuit, she is all wet, right down to her hair, and her eyes are closed.
Most likely, Hayek took this shot from her personal archive. The celebrity often posts pictures in swimsuits, showing off their curvaceous forms. Last time, the actress posted a photo in a dark gray swimsuit and showed off a beautiful figure.
Apparently, work and filming for Salma Hayek, like many stars, is now a little. Therefore, the star has fun on Instagram, where at the same time she can chat with her colleagues, who often comment on her posts.