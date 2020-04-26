 News > Sam Heughan


They lied! Sam Heughan from “Outlander” revealed his real sexual orientation
© Instagram / Sam Heughan

They lied! Sam Heughan from “Outlander” revealed his real sexual orientation


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-26 13:13:21

Scottish actor Sam Heughan, who is known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the TV series «Outlander», has denied rumors of his «homosexuality.» The truth, however, was quite difficult to believe, as the actor still had neither a wife, nor a girlfriend, although some fans suspected him of dating Caitriona Balfe.

As you know, actors often have to play roles that are fundamentally different from what they really are in life. These celebrities include Sam Heughan. In movies, he often appears as a man of non-traditional orientation. So, not so long ago, Sam admitted he was tired of the fact that everyone considered him to be a gay.

The 39-year-old actor posted a message where he admitted he had been suffering constant bullying and harassment over the past six years. According to Sam, he felt very upset and couldn't keep silence, as even his close people were offended and faced deadly threats.

Heughan claimed he was an ordinary man and wasn't similar to the characters he used to play.

As we know, Sam Heughan has taken part in more than 20 movie works. And the works are gorgeous! Don't you think so?

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...