They lied! Sam Heughan from “Outlander” revealed his real sexual orientation





Scottish actor Sam Heughan, who is known for his role as Jamie Fraser in the TV series «Outlander», has denied rumors of his «homosexuality.» The truth, however, was quite difficult to believe, as the actor still had neither a wife, nor a girlfriend, although some fans suspected him of dating Caitriona Balfe.

As you know, actors often have to play roles that are fundamentally different from what they really are in life. These celebrities include Sam Heughan. In movies, he often appears as a man of non-traditional orientation. So, not so long ago, Sam admitted he was tired of the fact that everyone considered him to be a gay.

The 39-year-old actor posted a message where he admitted he had been suffering constant bullying and harassment over the past six years. According to Sam, he felt very upset and couldn't keep silence, as even his close people were offended and faced deadly threats.

Heughan claimed he was an ordinary man and wasn't similar to the characters he used to play.

As we know, Sam Heughan has taken part in more than 20 movie works. And the works are gorgeous! Don't you think so?