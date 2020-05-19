© Instagram / Sam Heughan





Sam Heughan from “Outlander” offered to spend Sundays in a unique way: find it out!





The co-star of Caitriona Balfe who was suspected to be his wife, took to social media including Twitter and Instagram to share his own idea of spending Sundays – and it's curious!

40-year-old Sam Heughan expressed an idea on how to spend Sundays in a perfect way. We thought Sundays were quite hard days, so it'd be great to make them more comfortable and easy. Well, and what did Sam offer?

At first the actor lamented that Sundays are the days when no series of «Outlander» were shown. However, he admitted this was a good time to call a friend, read a book, or go for a walk.

But the best way to spend Sunday would be to watch the whole season of «Outlander» again, wearing nothing but pajamas with a snack and a strong drink.

Not bad, Sam, it's a nice idea. But there surely are people who didn't like the series. What should they do?

And how about you? Do you like «Outlander?» What're your favorite series or movies? We are crazy about «Star Wars,» for example! Cannot wait for the next movie to be released.