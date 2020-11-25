© Instagram / Sam Heughan





Sam Heughan seems to be going to play for Murrayfield





Sam Heughan has shared an interesting snap on his Instagram page showing him outside Murrayfield. Is he going to play for Scotland rugby team in Autumn Nations Cup?

Sam Heughan is best known for his role of Jamie Fraser in the 2014 drama series «Outlander» in which the actor co-starred Caitriona Balfe who acted as Claire Fraser. The movie couple is an example of love and passion, which is widely discussed on Tumblr. Sam Heughan does not like to discuss his actual personal life though. However, it is obvious that his current girlfriend is Irish film actress Amy Shiels.

Sam Heughan wished good luck to Scotland Team in Autumn Nations Cup. In the photo on his Instagram page, the celebrity demonstrates his support for the team while wearing a football shirt with his last name and number ten on it. The actor is standing outside Murrayfield, a great stadium for football matches. The team of Scotland is incredible strong this year and has got many fans.

Sam Heughan has announced on his Twitter page that just a few days of the My Peak Challenge is left for Marie Curie. The star has chosen a 20-minute workout plan. He also shows his support with a limited edition of MPC bandanas.