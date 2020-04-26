 News > Samuel L. Jackson


Film actor Samuel L. Jackson talked about his favorite Avenger
© Instagram / Samuel L. Jackson

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-26 20:00:25

The star of «Django Unchained» and «Pulp Fiction» Samuel L. Jackson talked about his favorite Avenger in a recent interview. We must admit that the ex-co star of John Travolta and Ben Affleck gave an incredible answer!

Nick Fury has been at the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the very start, and Samuel L. Jackson originally signed a nine-movie contract. We learned even more about his past in «Captain Marvel», for example, how he got a blindfold, how he came up with the Avengers Initiative, and so on.

While Nick Fury was not present in Phase 3, «Spider-Man: Away from Home» widely advertised its future essential role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, linking itself to the organization of S.W.O.R.D. During some recent talks, Samuel L. Jackson explained who his favorite and essential Avenger is.

According to Jackson, it's Nick Fury. And the true reason for the star's choice is simple: Samuel liked Nick, as he was played by the actor himself. But generally, he admired only Black Widow.

Who is your favorite hero? Share the article and tell your opinion!

