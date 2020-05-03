© Instagram / Sandra Bullock





Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves: do you know theır romantıc story?





Sandra Annette Bullock is a beautiful actress, she's got many film awards, including «Oscar» and became a co-star of such actors as Matthew McConaughey. Julia Roberts and Ryan Reynolds. Now none doubts Sandra's reputation as a gifted actress from «Bird Box,» «Miss Congeniality,» and «The Proposal» but her path was not always easy.

Bullock started her career in 1987, playing in several films which were not appreciated by critics. Real fame came to her in 1994, when Sandra received an invitation from Jan De Bont, a Dutch cameraman, to take part in the action movie «Speed», which was a hit of its time and gathered a fabulous box office.

Sandra's partner in the film was then still young actor Keanu Charles Reeves. A young handsome man, a modest man, a gentleman and an incredibly gifted actor was then also little known to anyone.

During the shooting of «Speed», the actors became friends and they both noted how great it was to work with each other. Due to the shyness, Keanu failed to take the first step towards relations with Bullock. Perhaps then it was easier for them to remain friends. Later, in an interview, Sandra revealed the fact that she had fallen in love with the actor from the very start of the filming, but also did not dare to tell him about this.

After «Speed», the actors continued their careers, not intersecting with each other in joint projects, but always continued to keep in touch with each other. Their friendship grew stronger, but due to tragic circumstances, namely the death of the girl Keanu Reeves in 2001, the actor closed for a long time and was not ready to start any relationship.

Sandra Bullock's last known relationship started in 2015. The new boyfriend was the photographer Bryan Randall.

Keanu and Sandra still communicate and remain good friends, supporting each other in everything. Who knows, maybe their story is not over yet!