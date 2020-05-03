 News > Sandra Bullock


Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves: do you know theır romantıc story?
© Instagram / Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves: do you know theır romantıc story?


News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-05-03 16:21:57

Sandra Annette Bullock is a beautiful actress, she's got many film awards, including «Oscar» and became a co-star of such actors as Matthew McConaughey. Julia Roberts and Ryan Reynolds. Now none doubts Sandra's reputation as a gifted actress from «Bird Box,» «Miss Congeniality,» and «The Proposal» but her path was not always easy.

Bullock started her career in 1987, playing in several films which were not appreciated by critics. Real fame came to her in 1994, when Sandra received an invitation from Jan De Bont, a Dutch cameraman, to take part in the action movie «Speed», which was a hit of its time and gathered a fabulous box office.

Sandra's partner in the film was then still young actor Keanu Charles Reeves. A young handsome man, a modest man, a gentleman and an incredibly gifted actor was then also little known to anyone.

During the shooting of «Speed», the actors became friends and they both noted how great it was to work with each other. Due to the shyness, Keanu failed to take the first step towards relations with Bullock. Perhaps then it was easier for them to remain friends. Later, in an interview, Sandra revealed the fact that she had fallen in love with the actor from the very start of the filming, but also did not dare to tell him about this.

After «Speed», the actors continued their careers, not intersecting with each other in joint projects, but always continued to keep in touch with each other. Their friendship grew stronger, but due to tragic circumstances, namely the death of the girl Keanu Reeves in 2001, the actor closed for a long time and was not ready to start any relationship.

Sandra Bullock's last known relationship started in 2015. The new boyfriend was the photographer Bryan Randall.

Keanu and Sandra still communicate and remain good friends, supporting each other in everything. Who knows, maybe their story is not over yet!

  TOP

Adele has succeeded in her weight loss process due to the Ketogenic diet!
Adele is the author of many popular songs with beautiful lyrics and music including “Hello” and “Someone Like You”. The singer has been fighting with extra body weight for a long period of time and fi...
Adele lost weight and astonished fans with her behavior
The famous British singer Adele became thin and hysterical. What's up with the celeb and how will she cope with that? Adele radically lost weight due to training, dropping 45 kilograms in a s...
Jeffree Star tests out new cosmetics. What a look he has!
Jeffree Star has shared a magnificent photograph on his Instagram page. He looks like a rainbow! Check it out! Recently Jeffree Star has released his new Blood Lust Palette from Jeffree Star Cosme...
Cara Delevingne stunned fans with problematic skin: what's up?
Cara Delevingne was considered to be the most beautiful girl. But not so long ago somebody noticed she had a big problem with her skin! The model changed her lifestyle dramatically: she started a r...
What a hot thing! Halle Berry created a fitness collection
Halle Berry has shared a good news on her Instagram page and posted a photo of her ideal naked body. You need to check it! In the photograph Halle is wearing a pair tiny white sports overalls that ...
Finn Wolfhard has lost his body weight! What is happening to him?
Finn Wolfhard's fans have shared the actor's photograph in which he looks incredibly thin. Let's find out what the reason for such abrupt slimming is. Finn has always been a slim guy...
Jillian Michaels revealed the truth about belly fat
Jillian Michaels answers to the common question whether there are any foods, exercises, tricks or tips to reduce belly fat. In her video on Instagram page the famous sportswoman and trainer says th...
Supreme Patty has decided to lose body weight and pump his muscles
Supreme Patty has informed his fans on his Instagram page that he intends to start the war against body fat and to make his body look like before. Supreme Patty has posted two photos of his body. T...
Kylie Jenner revealed details about her new cosmetics line
Kylie Jenner released a new cosmetics line dedicated to her little daughter Stormi. The collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush, three lip kits and a high gloss set. Everything was packe...
Chris Hemsworth launched his second fitness app
Chris Hemsworth took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video announcing his wellness app is officially available on Android for now and encouraged the followers to get involved in it. Earlier t...