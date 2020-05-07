 News > Sandra Bullock


Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are more than just friends!
© Instagram / Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves are more than just friends!


Sandra Bullock's fans on Twitter have shared a photo in which Keanu Reeves and the actress are hugging each other. What unites them? Love or friendship?

Sandra Bullock filmography includes six television series and over forty movies of different genres from romantic comedies to psychological thrillers. Bullock's got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sandra Bullock is also a good mother. She adopted two children - Louis Bardo Bullock and Laila Bullock. Her son now is ten years old and her daughter is eight.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock have had a very close bond for 25 years after they met when they were starring in the 1994 action film «Speed». They have formed a tight friendship and have never dated. In the photo, they are standing together with Dennis Hopper on the set of the movie.

Sandra Bullock has another close male friend - George Clooney. She co-starred the actor in the iconic science fiction movie «Gravity» in 2013. Sandy hasn't dated him either.

