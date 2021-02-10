© Instagram / Sandra Bullock





Sandra Bullock's cozy house on the Atlantic coast away from the hustle and bustle





Sandra Bullock is not only a talented actress and mother of two adopted children, but also a real estate mogul with successful businesses across the United States.

Her recently owned house in Georgia was sold, writes TopTenRealEstate, but the amount of the transaction was not disclosed. According to the portal, Sandra bought a house in the small town of Tybee Island (population - about 3 thousand people) in 2001 for $ 1.5 million and put it up for sale 18 years later.

© Instagram / Sandra Bullock





The estate, which includes the main (312 sq. m.) And guest (264 sq. m.) Houses, stands on the ocean shore on a plot of 12 thousand sq. m. m and has access to one of the most beautiful private white sand beaches. There is a large swimming pool, games room, gym and basketball court on site.

The houses are decorated in a rustic style - wood and natural fabrics are used in the decoration and interior, creating a feeling of comfort.

Tybee Island, which becomes a popular resort in the summer months, is home to other celebrities such as musician John Mellencamp and bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews. John Travolta, Miley Cyrus, and also Ben Affleck often come here to go to their favorite restaurant, North Beach Bar and Grill.