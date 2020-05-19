© Instagram / Sarah Hyland





Sarah Hyland, Haley from “Modern Family”, called her boyfriend her future husband





These days, Sarah Hyland's boyfriend, Wells Adams had his birthday and the actress called him her fiance but he denied that fact. Will the couple stay together?

Sarah Hyland played Haley Dunphy in the comedy series «Modern Family» during eleven seasons and can now boast a net worth of $14 million. She became close friends with her co-star, Ariel Winter, with whom they even wore similar black dresses for a vital event. They were criticized for that action by their followers on Instagram.

In her fresh post on Instagram, Sarah Hyland wished a happy birthday to her «future husband», saying that although 2020 has not gone the way they thought her love for Wells will never change. The star thanked him for his laugh and everything. In the end she added that maybe they will get married at city hall and use the first picture as their announcement. Adams answered in the following way: «Your use of the emoji makes me think that you got me drunk and took me to the courthouse and I just have zero recollection of said events.»

It seems Sarah Hyland really loves her boyfriend, as she feels grateful to have spent every minute around the sun with him. She said: «You're a dream come true and my true north. I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby.»