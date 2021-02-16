Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the details of the new "Sex and the City"

© Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker





The actress explained the need for the return of the famous heroines in the new chapter «And Just Like That ...» by the pandemic crisis and concern for their fate.

The actress talked about the reboot of the cult show with journalist Alina Cho during a virtual lunch via video link. She joined an online meeting to celebrate the opening of a new playground in Central Park in New York and discussed everything about the famous location, including a scene from the TV series «Sex and the City» in which Carrie Bradshaw and her Mr. Big fall in pond.

Parker remembered that she was then in a Richard Tyler dress, and the moment of the fall she remembered for a long time and got into the top of the most pleasant memories of the project.

Pushed away from the scene in the pond, Alina Cho touched upon the topic of the series' restart, which became known thanks to Parker's post on Instagram.

The actress said that neither she nor showrunner Michael Patrig King had any plans for a Sex and the City reboot since the show's last feature film was released in 2010.

The idea to revive the spirit of the series was born in April-May 2020. First, King and Parker decided to do a podcast in the style of the famous show, but then they agreed with each other that they needed to go further.

«We thought, maybe we should give a chance to a new chapter and not even call it Sex and the City. I think it occurred to us, because at that moment New York was in a unique situation, something unimaginable was happening in the city. Each community in New York has its own history, its own unique experience of the pandemic. The city froze, it affected many people. The silence was deafening.

And I kept thinking: where are these women? Where are they? How will they find each other, how is their life going? While the political and social climate was changing, there were calls for racial equality, Michael and I just got the idea. And so the chapter «And Just Like That» was born.

Parker stressed that the series will focus on the fate of the heroines of Sex and the City. How Miranda and Charlotte get along with teenage children, how Carrie lives in the era of social media and digitalization, how they communicate and what topics they are interested in. Also, according to the actress, the new chapter will surely reflect the resurgence of New York after the pandemic.

Meanwhile, HBO Max Content Director Casey Blois made it clear about the absence of the heroine Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) in the new season, explaining why the creators will «keep» only three friends.

«They're not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. This is pretty much a story about women in their 50s, and they deal with the things that people at that age face, «Just Jared quoted Blois as saying.

According to him, characters are not obliged to obey only artistic laws, there is a place for reality in their fictional fate: friendship can fade away.

«I think that all this is very reflected in the real life stages. The heroines try to tell the truth about what it's like to be a woman in her 50s living in New York. So everything should seem organic enough, and the friends that you had at 30 may no longer exist when you are 50, «concluded Blois.

Based on the book of the same name by Candice Bushnell, Sex and the City, created by Darren Starr and Michael Patrick King, was released on HBO in 1998 and ran until 2004. In total, six seasons were filmed (94 episodes).

The influence of the series can still be felt in popular culture and in the offices of Hollywood scriptwriters. The series continued with two films (both can now be viewed on Netflix). The 2008 feature film Sex and the City grossed more than $ 418 million worldwide on a $ 65 million budget. Sex and the City 2 grossed more than $ 290 million worldwide on a $ 100 million budget.

For participation in the continuation of the series called «And Just Like That ...», which will consist of ten episodes, actresses Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Christine Davis will be paid, according to media reports, $ 1 million for each episode.

The actresses will also serve as executive producers for the show. Filming will begin in New York in spring 2021.