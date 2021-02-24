© Instagram / Sarah Jessica Parker





Sarah Jessica Parker lost the man of her dreams in the series





Fans barely retreated after the news that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, would not appear in the sequel to the cult series, as the creators of Sex and the City once again shock the audience.

The sequel to Sex and the City (2021) will not feature Chris Noth. But he played an important role in the American TV series: it was his character, Mr. Big, who was the man of dreams of the main character Carrie Bradshaw.

Page Six reported that 66-year-old actor Chris Noth dropped out of the series without giving a reason. But fans of «Sex and the City» of the 90s are horrified, because each of the characters played an important role in the story. Some Twitter users joke that only Sarah Jessica Parker and New York will remain in the series at this rate.

David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady, Miranda's lover, will not appear in the film either. However, this information is not final, because now, according to a Page Six source, the actor is in talks to appear on the series.

The new season of Sex and the City will begin filming in the spring of 2021.