Sarah Palin showed what unconditional love is. Check it out!

Sarah Palin, ex-governor of Alaska, has shared a great number of her family pictures on Instagram. Guess who has always loved her unconditionally!

Sarah Palin's husband, Todd Palin, filed for divorce in September 2019, but it hasn't been finalized yet. It's really strange after 31 years of marriage! Besides, the couple has five children together. Bristol Palin, their oldest daughter, has become a public speaker. Their youngest son, though, was born with Down's syndrome. We are going to discuss the real reasons for Palins' divorce.

Yesterday, Sarah Palin wished a happy Father's Day to her father, Charles R. Heath. The photos she has posted on her Instagram page depict him as a young and handsome man. In many of them she is depicted nearby. That's the definition of unconditional love, according to Palin. She commented on her photos like this, «May I never take this for granted because the virtue of unconditional love is a lifesaver for the recipient».

Todd Palin filed for divorce from his wife on his birthday in 2019. Some of the reasons for their separation include incompatibility of temperament, Sarah's engagement in love affairs with a few men during their marriage and money moves.