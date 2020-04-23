 News > Scarlett Johansson


Fans revealed Scarlett Johansson's rarest pics as Black Widow
© Instagram / Scarlett Johansson

News author: Margaret Wilson
2020-04-23 16:01:10

Scarlett Johansson, known for some great collabs with Chris Hemsworth Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in «Avengers», will play the role of Natasha Romanoff for the last time in the solo movie «Black Widow», and if there was no coronavirus, fans would see the long-awaited movie this month. But the premiere had to be postponed, and for now it remains only to remember how the actress' path began.

Not so long ago, the Net saw some footage where 23-year-old Johansson was trying on the Black Widow's costume for the first time for her debut in «Iron Man 2». Earlier, fans have already seen similar test shots, but this time the actress' outfit can be examined more carefully.

Her outfit seemed to be absolutely identical to the one in which she eventually appeared in the movie. Well, except the shoulders – they were wider in the test version. And the most obvious difference between the test photos and the actual look of Romanoff in «Iron Man 2» was Scarlett's hair. In the end, she had to wear a somewhat weird curly wig.

The situation with the premiere of «Black Widow» is still uncertain. Yes, the tape will definitely be shown in cinemas, and won't be limited to the digital premiere only, but given the fact that «Sony Pictures» postponed the releases of many movies of this year immediately to the 2021st, there is a chance that Romanoff's solo movie will have the same fate.

Would you like to watch the new adventures of Black Widow?

