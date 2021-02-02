© Instagram / Scarlett Johansson





The duration of the film with Scarlett Johansson "Black Widow" has been announced - the tape will share the 9th position with "Spider-Man"





The length of the film «Black Widow» has become known. It will run for 133 minutes. This information was reported in the British division of Disney.

Thus, the novelty with Scarlett Johansson in the title role will take the ninth line in length in the list of films in the franchise.

Black Widow will share ninth position with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is also 133 minutes long.

Recall that the release date of «Black Widow» is scheduled for May 2201, but the release may be postponed due to the coronavirus.