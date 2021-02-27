© Instagram / Scarlett Johansson





Husband of actress Scarlett Johansson comedian Colin Jost shares details of their secret wedding





So, the star of the Saturday Night Live show on the show Ellen DeGeneres told how he and Scarlett managed to organize everything in quarantine and so that no one would find out.

So, Colin confirmed that only relatives and close friends were invited to their wedding ceremony.

© Instagram / Scarlett Johansson





«We did it secretly. We were lucky that we were able to organize a wedding, invite our parents and guarantee everyone safety. Everything was great, we felt that we got away with it,» - said Zhost.

The comedian also admitted that he and his wife are still waiting for one very suspicious gift from his friend and colleague Michael Che, who was invited to the wedding, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is getting married for the third time. Colin became the third husband of the star. Prior to that, the actress was married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Doriak, from whom she gave birth to a daughter, Rose, who turned six in September.

We will remind, not so long ago, Colin Jost admitted that before meeting with Scarlett he was afraid of marriage like fire.