Scott Disick is lonely again. He looks so disappointed!





Scott Disick has shared a few photos on his Instagram page but he seems unhappy because he's hanging alone. Has Amelia Gray Hamlin left the star?

Scott Disick has starred not only in movies but also in different reality shows. The actor has pursued many business ventures and run diverce vitamin companies. So, he's gained the net worth is $40 million. Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé and Kim Kardashian's sister, from 2006 to 2015. They have never been married officially but they have got three children together. Despite Scott's cheating nature, Kourtney tries to understand him and support friendly relations with him. For the last three years, Scott has been dating Sofia Richie; however, recently their love story has come to an end. Disick has got a new girlfriend. He has been caught in the company of 19-year old Amelia Gray Hamlin several times.

These days, the celebrity has brought lots of happiness to his followers on Instagram by sharing a couple of his fresh photos. In the pics the star looks very stylish with his hair brushed back with. The photos are captioned like this, «Just hanging». Many of Scott's fans are asking the actor to hang wing Kourtney more. They definitely want Dissick to get back with her!

Scott Disick has been spending a lot of time with young model Amelia Hamlin. But how do his exes, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian feel about it? The following video gives details. It looks a little creepy, though, that the actor can't find a woman closer to his age.