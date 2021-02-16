© Instagram / Scott Disick





Scott Disick debuts platinum blonde





Changes in personal life were followed by a transformation in the image.

Entrepreneur and member of several issues of the Kardashian Family, Scott Disick decided to make his image brighter, showing up on the Miami beach with a platinum blonde.

© Instagram / Scott Disick





The showman was spotted during a romantic weekend with new lover Amelia Hamlin.

«It looks like they had a good time,» said an insider to E! News. «They looked very relaxed and rested with friends.»

The first rumors about the romance of Disick and Hamlin began to appear after Halloween: they came to Kendall Jenner's birthday party together. Since then, the paparazzi have filmed the couple on dates several times, and Hamlin even shared a sexy selfie from Disik's bathroom.