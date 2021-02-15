© Instagram / Sean Connery





Sean Connery's villa for sale at half price





The widow of «James Bond» sells a tidbit of his inheritance. There are still no willing to fork out.

Sean Connery died on October 31, 2020 in the Bahamas. There the actor, avoiding taxes, lived all the last time. However, in the 70s and 80s, his favorite location was Villa Le Roc Fleuri in Nice. It is not for nothing that the locals called the luxurious building Connery's Palace.

© Instagram / Sean Connery





The French Riviera is also loved by Sean's widow - artist Micheline Roquebrune, who is from this region. She put up a luxury garden villa for sale in May.

However, the asking price, even for such a magnificent property, was prohibitive. As a result, the other day it was reduced by half - to 15 million euros.