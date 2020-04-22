© Instagram / Selena Gomez





Fans found the perfect boyfriend for Selena Gomez: he was known many years before!





Selena Gomez's fans have been watching her relationship with Justin Bieber for many years, but many of them have missed her amazing collaboration with DJ Kygo. The premiere of the video for the song «It Ain't Me» took place in the spring of 2017, and it took the fans' breath away from the first moment.

Kygo and Selena chose a very romantic storyline for their video: all the action took place around a couple of lovers who had a traffic accident. The young man who drove the bike ended up in the hospital, and the girl, who was lucky enough to remain safe and sound, visited him every day, waiting for the beloved to come out of the coma. The clip had a happy end: the girl managed to bring her lover back to life thanks to the power of music.

Selena and Kygo played their roles so naturally that everyone would believe in their sincerity. Then many fans started talking about vibes running between the singer and the DJ, but at that time the girl was in a relationship with The Weeknd, so this topic was simply forgotten.

In addition, the fans of Selena and Justin were still hoping for a reunion of this couple, which soon happened - the musicians spent several happy months together before they broke up forever.

Now the clip of Selena and Kygo began to gain more and more popularity, and the singer's fans again started expressing the wish to see the new collaboration of the two artists. Moreover, now the girl is not in a relationship. So, will this romance continue three years later?