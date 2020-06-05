© Instagram / Selena Gomez





Selena Gomez wants to hear the leaders of Black voices!





Selena Gomez has announced on her Instagram page that she will be discussing the current situation with influential leaders of Black voices over her account.

In her recent post on Instagram, Selena Gomez has reported that these days she has been struggling to say the word about this vital period in history. The singer was thinking about how to use her social media and decided that she'll talk to influential leaders of Black voices over her Instagram over the next few days. They will be able to speak directly to all people for white people to start listening to them with an open heart. Selena's followers on Instagram are excited to hear from these people. ⠀

Selena Gomez is sure that we must take action to prevent the loss of black lives in the future. Unfortunately, nothing can be done to take back what has happened.