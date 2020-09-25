© Instagram / Selena Gomez





Selena Gomez showed her terrible scar. Check out the reaction of her fans!





These days, Selena Gomez has shared a photo of her naked body on her official Instagram page. She demonstrates a large scar on an intimate part of her body!

Selena Gomez was in a love on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 till 2018; however, the couple didn't manage to make it through. That looks strange enough but Bieber married Hailey Baldwin soon after the breakup in the same year.

Even though Gomez went through kidney transplantation in September 2017, she came back to stage just a few months later. During the transplant, her artery was broken and the surgeons used a vein from her leg to make a new artery. As a result, the singer has got a scar. In the photo, you can see a quite large scar on her leg. Believe it or not but her fans like the way the scar looks. One of them even says it looks like «another beautiful tattoo».

Selena Gomez has opened a few pages of a book on her relationship with Justin Bieber. They say, her album «Rare» is dedicated to her love affair with the singer, while her song «Lose You To Love Me» is definitely about Justin.