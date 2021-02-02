© Instagram / Selena Gomez





Selena Gomez Released New Spanish-language Track Baila Conmigo And Hot Video





American singer Selena Gomez is making confident steps in a new direction for herself - Latin American music. The artist has released a new rhythmic hit Baila Conmigo in collaboration with rapper Rauw Alejandro, who is already conquering the network.

The new video was directed by Fernando Nogare. The premiere of Baila Conmigo's video («Dance with me») took place on January 29 on YouTube.

In addition to the release of a new video work, Selena Gomez announced the release of a new mini-album Revelacion. The track listing will include seven songs, including her first Spanish-language song, Selena Gomez, featured the first Spanish-language song and video for it: the incredible video De Una Vez. The album will be released on March 12, 2021.

As for the new video, the events take place on the ocean coast, where a girl who loves to dance finds a guy who is also keen on dancing. In just 3 days, Selena's clip has collected more than 17 million views on YouTube.