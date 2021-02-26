© Instagram / Selena Gomez





Selena Gomez knows how to brighten up the gray days





At lockdown, Selena Gomez retired from her main job as an actress and did cooking on her show Selena + Chef, showing how to cook gourmet restaurant meals.

But the quarantine measures are slowly being lifted, and Gomez returns to his usual business. On Saturday, the paparazzi spotted her filming the new comedy series «Only Murders In The Building» with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

On set, Selena Gomez appeared in a bold, bold look: an orange teddy coat with a wool construction, double-breasted silhouette and leopard-print lining. Under it, the actress and singer put on a solid base - a black turtleneck and matching jeans to match.

For shoes, the actress chose rough lace-up shoes Dr. Martens Sinclair in white. A massive tractor sole and an unusual lacing system gave style to the pair. Of the accessories on Selena Gomez were large hoop earrings and an irreplaceable detail of the image in our time - a gray medical mask.