Selma Blair has unplugged herself… Take a look at what has happened!

Selma Blair has declared on her Instagram post that she needed to unplug herself. Now she's lying naked with her dog in her bed. Just look at her!

Selma Blair is best known for her role of Vivian Kensington in the 2001 comedy film «Legally Blonde» and that of Cecile Caldwell in the 1999 romantic film «Cruel Intentions». She should not be confused with American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek who starred in «From Dusk till Dawn», «Desperado» and «Dogma». In 2019, Selma Blair confessed that she had been suffering from multiple sclerosis within the last several years. The actress has faced such issues as neck pain, trouble walking, vertigo, loss of feeling in her leg and anxiety. Despite her disease, the star continues to participate in casting and performing roles in different films.

In the pic Selma Blair has recently shared on her Instagram page, the star is lying in her bed with her fluffy pet. The actress isn't wearing any clothes and looks completely relaxed. She's probably very tired and needs some rest. Selma quotes Anne Lamott's statement, «Almost everything will work again if you unplug it... Including you.» Blair is concerned about children and is sure that everything done should be done for them. What a wise opinion!

Selma Blair has recently starred in the romantic drama film «After We Collided» as Carol Young. It's based on the fiction novel by Todd, and belongs to the sequel «After». The actress co-stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford and Hardin Scottin the movie.