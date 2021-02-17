Fiance Shailene Woodley surprised friends with a quick engagement

© Instagram / Shailene Woodley





The insider noted that Aaron Rogers is usually very careful. He started dating the actress in the summer.

Last week it became known that American football player Aaron Rogers proposed to actress Shailene Woodley. The couple started dating in the summer, and Aaron's friends are very surprised that he took this important step so quickly.

In a comment to People magazine, an insider from Rogers' circle commented, «It was a big surprise for everyone that he proposed to her. More recently, he met with Danica Patrick, and suddenly he was going to marry Shailene. It's kind of super fast. It doesn't sound like Aaron at all. He is usually very methodical about everything. Not that he is not a romantic, but he always thinks everything through, he is an analyst and very careful.

It seemed that he was not one of those who can take such a serious step after just a few months of relationship. « We will remind, with the racing driver Danica, Patrick Rogers broke up in July last year and soon became friends with Woodley.

«It seemed to everyone that he and Shailene had nothing serious. And Aaron himself said so, even when it was obvious that everything was serious. Their relationship is developing very quickly. I'm sure they have plans, but they don't share them, which is why it surprised everyone so much. But Aaron looks very happy. They are both happy and peaceful. It's nice to see them like that, «the source concluded.