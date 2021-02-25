© Instagram / Shailene Woodley





Shailene Woodley confirmed engagement to American football star





In the midst of the quarantine against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, another stellar couple has formed imperceptibly for everyone: 29-year-old Shailene Woodley began dating 37-year-old Aaron Rogers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Insiders later confirmed that the celebrities were engaged. The athlete directly stated this at the NFL Honors awards ceremony.

And now it was the turn of the actress to shed light on the situation. Shailene became a guest on Jimmy Fallon's evening show, where she commented on her new relationship for the first time.

«This is no longer news for us, do you understand? So it's pretty funny. Everyone is going crazy about it now, and we just say, «Yes, we recently got engaged.» He's a wonderful, incredible person. But I never would have thought I'd be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living. But he really is very good at it, «- said Woodle.

The actress added that she had never been interested in American football and therefore had no idea what kind of role Aaron had. Due to quarantine, Shailene has not yet attended any of her lover's games.

Woodley also joked that her pet played an important role in the romance with Rogers: «When we met, it seemed to me that my dog ​​hinted to me:» If you don't date him, I will abandon you as a mother, because the three meters that I run when you throw the ball cannot be compared to the marathon that I can run with him. «