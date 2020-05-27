© Instagram / Shakira





Shakira's video has reached 2.5 billion views! The singer has never been happier!





Shakira has happily bosated on her Twitter that her song «Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)» has got 2.5 billion views! What wonderful news!

At the age of 43, Shakira has reached tremendous success as a singer. She has also cooperated with Jennifer Lopez in the production of «Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show». Shakira has been married twice. Her current husband is Gerard Piqué. The couple has been together for almost 10 years and has two sons - Milan (7) and Sasha (5). They constantly share their happy family photos on Shakira's social networks. By the way, they met on the set of her music video to «Waka Waka» .

Shakira was pleased to learn that the official video to her song «Waka Waka (This time for Africa)» has reached 2.5 billion views. The singer feels very thankful to her fans. It should be mentioned that the song was officially used for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. You can watch this incredible video on YouTube.

Shakira has left an interesting message on her Instagram «‪I've read your tweets bosses! I'm on it!» She's wearing earphones and is sitting in front of a microphone. It seems she's hosting a podcast. People from different countries of the world love Shakira. The biggest fans call her their queen. How beautiful and young she looks!