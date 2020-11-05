© Instagram / Shakira





Shakira expressed her concerns about young Latinos in the USA. She's got a solution!





Shakira has shared a worrying message on her Instagram page in which she tells about major problems faced by Latino residents. The singer is sure Biden can help!

The star has managed to build a successful career and getting the net worth of $300 million despite other people's doubts. Shakira has also become a great wife and mother of two little sons. A love story with her husband, a Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué started ten years ago on the set of her «Waka Waka» music video. At the age of 43 and having given birth to two children, Shakira is still an active singer whose songs and lyrics have got millions of devotees all over the world. Not long ago, the star took part in the Super Bowl Show along with Jennifer Lopez.

© Instagram / Shakira





Shakira is sure that Latinos need immediate help because they are more subjected to get infected with COVID-19 than whites, paying college tuition can be a problem for many families and unemployment rate among the community is higher than that for whites. Shakira wants Latino young people to have equal opportunities and a quality education. Joe Biden offers «a $ 15 minimum wage, paid sick or COVID leave, and free public college to families earning less than $ 125k». Shakira calls everyone to support Biden. The election has passed and all Americans are looking forward to learning the results.

