Shakira, Lopez and other stars with lush hips





Many celebrities exhaust themselves with diet and exercise in pursuit of model beauty standards. These stars also keep themselves in shape, but still take pride in their feminine forms, which they love to emphasize and demonstrate. We offer you to look at famous girls with lush hips.

Probably, few will believe that Shakira is complex because of her appearance. The singer appears in clips and on stage in very revealing outfits, demonstrates herself in all her glory and shows such hot dances that few people remain indifferent. She herself assures that she does not consider herself a beauty and even specially went to practice belly dancing in order to finally free herself up and stop having complexes. As a result, sensual dances, which look especially impressive thanks to her lush hips, have become the hallmark of the star. It is not surprising that the hit of the self-titled singer Hips Don't Lie became the best-selling single of the decade.

Jennifer Lopez is regularly engaged in body improvement: she does not miss workouts, dances during her shows every time, like the last, and adheres to various diets. The star gladly demonstrates the results of her work on herself on stage, in photo shoots, clips and, of course, on the red carpet. And although some fashion critics blame her for her lack of taste due to too revealing outfits, the singer has not changed herself for many years and invariably appears in public in the form of a chic, sensual and sexy pop diva. Lopez especially loves to emphasize the elastic heel with slits, necklines and a form-fitting silhouette.