Jeremy Camp's companion Shania Twain celebrated the 25th anniversary of her main hit





The 54-year-old singer of «You're still the one» joined the concert of the Canadian country music association and celebrated the anniversary of her song «Man! I feel like a woman,» which was created in a collaboration with her former husband Robert Lange.

Shania Twain took to Instagram to honor the 25th anniversary of her hit «Man! I feel like a woman.» She really charmed her followers when she posted an episode from «Kelly Clarkson Show.»

Most viewers were surprised with the fact that Shania still looks absolutely like in the photo from the album's cover that was created 25 years ago. Well, we're not sure about that – but come on, can't you really see any difference between the 54 year-old woman and the 29-year-old girl?

Or maybe, they write so just because Shania is a celeb? We absolutely hate flattering and these comparisons of youth and oldness looked simply ridiculous!

At the same time, Twain really looked great. Just look at her latest photos!

What do you think about this comparison? What can you say about Shania's look? Was it that young?