Shania Twain misses her concerts. Look how emotional she is!

Shania Twain feels nostalgic about her performance with Kelsea Ballerini. Check out her last post on Instagram to learn what happened to the singers!

Shania Twain is a truly talented country music singer and the author of amazing songs. Even though her song «You're Still the One» was released over twenty years ago, it is still listened to by people all over the world. The second concert residency by Canadian singer Shania Twain is known as «Let's Go!» The show will take place through 2021. Twain doesn't seem to have a happy private life, though. She got married with producer Robert John Lange in 1993 and gave birth to their son in 2001 but eight years later the star learnt that her husband cheated on her with her best friend. Ten years later, Shania got married with Swiss Nestlé executive Frédéric Thiébaud.

Shania Twain has recently shared her 2017 memories of headlining Stagecoach on her Instagram page. She performed on the show along with Kelsea Ballerini. The singer incredibly loved it and claims «there was definitely a hole in the bottle that night». Many of her Instagram followers visited the concert and say that night was really special. For many people it has become one of their favorite shows! What a great pair!

Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini truly look marvelous on the stage together. The two queens were wonderful making the performance. You can listen to the official audio of «The hole in the bottle» right now!