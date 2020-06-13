© Instagram / Shaquille O'Neal





Shaquille O'Neal wished a happy birthday to his brother!





Shaquille O'Neal has posted a greeting on his official Instagram page to his friend and fellow basketball player Udonis Haslem, 3x NBA champion, who turned forty these days.

Shaquille O'Neal is a former professional basketball player, one of the best players in NBA history due to his height (2.16 m) and weight (325 pounds). He played for 6 teams over his career. He was married to Shaunie Nelson and has four children. His son Shareef followed his father's steps and has become a professional basketball player.

Shaquille O'Neal wished a happy birthday to his fellow basketball player, Udonis Haslem. In his post he calls him a brother because they are really close friends. They both played for the Miami Heat of the National Basketball Association, which can be seen from the photo. Haslem played basketball in France for a year before signing with the Miami Heat in 2003. Being part of this team, he has won three NBA championships.

